Is the former First Minister finally getting down to business?
It appears that the man formerly known as First Minister - Rhodri Morgan - is on the look out for a Political Researcher.
If interested in assisting the FFM in the twilight of his Assembly career, the deadline is 20 January 2010.
Interestingly, to apply send your CV with a covering letter and an explanation as to why you are suited to this role to an 'Assembly assistant' or primarily to a Parliament based assistant.
Is Rhodri already set for the Lords, or does London still have a keen eye when it comes to overseeing his 'work'?
Maybe Rhodri is a kind and good First Minister for the common peoples and country. But, at the same time, Rhodri's ability poses a threat to somebody.
