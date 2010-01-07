Thursday, 7 January 2010

Is the former First Minister finally getting down to business?

It appears that the man formerly known as First Minister - Rhodri Morgan - is on the look out for a Political Researcher.

If interested in assisting the FFM in the twilight of his Assembly career, the deadline is 20 January 2010.

Interestingly, to apply send your CV with a covering letter and an explanation as to why you are suited to this role to an 'Assembly assistant' or primarily to a Parliament based assistant.

Is Rhodri already set for the Lords, or does London still have a keen eye when it comes to overseeing his 'work'?

Posted by Miss Wagstaff at 15:10  

FX 初心者 13 January 2010 at 05:55  

Maybe Rhodri is a kind and good First Minister for the common peoples and country. But, at the same time, Rhodri's ability poses a threat to somebody.

