Thursday, 4 March 2010

An Own Goal for Labour

The Ashcroft saga looks like it will end up as an own goal for Labour.


There is nothing illegal about the whole story. Not only that, but Lord Ashcroft wasn't born with a silver spoon in his mouth (sorry, socialists), as everyone knows he's a self-made man, and one of the success stories of the old Grammar School System.

What will come as a great shock for Labour luvvies is that he also pays tax on his financial and private affairs in the UK, making him a UK taxpayer.

In a nutshell, despite the media spin and fake outrage from Labour Ministers and supporters, it seems that the trustworthy UK public have worked out that it's a simple smear campaign, orchestrated (if somewhat slightly out of tune) by Brown's backstairs department.

This is going to end up an own goal for Labour as it draws attention to Labour's Non-Dom supporters.

Since 2001, Ashcroft has given £5,160,915 to the Tories. Mittal, Cohen and Paul all Non-Doms have given Labour £6,734,250. Paul funded at least one of Brown's election campaigns. Between 2001 -2008 Lord Paul sat and attended the House of Lords 1047 times and claimed £281,263 in expenses. Please tell me if I'm wrong, but Lord Paul has left the Government over Expense issues. Over the same period 2001 - 2008 Lord Ashcroft attended the House 285 times and claimed no expenses.

I'm saying nothing more, but make your own mind up about a so-called scandal, and where it lies.

Posted by Miss Wagstaff at 10:20  

Labels: , , , , , ,

2 comments:

marry 8 March 2010 at 08:25  

Blogs are so informative where we get lots of information on any topic. Nice job keep it up!!
_____________________________

Literature Dissertation

Dissertation Writing service 16 July 2010 at 11:24  

This kind of information is very limited on internet. Nice to find the post related to my searching criteria. Your updated and informative post will be appreciated by blog loving people.

Dissertation Methodology

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

BBC UK Politics

Loading...

BBC Welsh Politics

Loading...

WalesOnline

Loading...

Welsh Political News

Loading...

UK News from Times Online

Loading...

Telegraph Politics

Loading...

Copyright

Words © The Author [Posted by...] 2007 2008 2009 2010. Comments © their authors.

Disclaimer

This is a personal blog - any views expressed are not those of the authors' employer(s), or organisation(s) they are involved with or represent.

Comments posted by readers of this blog do not necessarily reflect the views of the authors.

We don't accept any responsibility for the content of any blogs or websites linked from this site. Links exist to provide a wider experience of politics and life on the internet or to reciprocate for links on this blog.

For further information please refer to our Terms and Conditions.
Copyright © Miss Wagstaff Presents 2007 2008 2009 2010
No part of the content or the blog may be reproduced without prior written permission.

  © Blogger template 'Perfection' by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  