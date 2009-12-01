The Greatest Show on Earth*

The winner of the race to succeed Rhodri Morgan as leader of Labour in Wales and first minister in the Welsh assembly will be announced later.





The result will be announced at about 1730 GMT at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay.



Eligible to vote are Welsh Labour party members, affiliated groups such as trade unions, and its MPs, AMs and MEP.



The candidates are all AMs, with Carwyn Jones widely seen as the front runner, followed by Edwina Hart and Huw Lewis.



Whoever wins is due to be confirmed as first minister just over a week later.

The two-month election campaign began formally when Mr Morgan confirmed on 1 October that he was standing down, shortly after his 70th birthday.



Mr Morgan has held the top job in Wales since February 2000, and said it was the right time to go.



In Mr Morgan's current cabinet, Mr Jones is counsel general, or the assembly government's chief legal adviser, and leader of the house, who is in charge of getting government business through the assembly.

The vote is split equally three ways between:



• Party members

• Labour-affiliated trade unions and other organisations

• Elected AMs, MPs and the party's one MEP for Wales.



Members voted by ranking the candidates in order of preference on the ballot papers.

If one candidate has more than 50% of the vote after the first round of counting, the candidate with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated and their second preferences transferred to the remaining two to decide the winner.

