Tuesday, 1 December 2009

The Greatest Show on Earth*

The winner of the race to succeed Rhodri Morgan as leader of Labour in Wales and first minister in the Welsh assembly will be announced later.


The result will be announced at about 1730 GMT at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay.

Eligible to vote are Welsh Labour party members, affiliated groups such as trade unions, and its MPs, AMs and MEP.

The candidates are all AMs, with Carwyn Jones widely seen as the front runner, followed by Edwina Hart and Huw Lewis.

Whoever wins is due to be confirmed as first minister just over a week later.

The two-month election campaign began formally when Mr Morgan confirmed on 1 October that he was standing down, shortly after his 70th birthday.
Mr Morgan has held the top job in Wales since February 2000, and said it was the right time to go.

In Mr Morgan's current cabinet, Mr Jones is counsel general, or the assembly government's chief legal adviser, and leader of the house, who is in charge of getting government business through the assembly.

The vote is split equally three ways between:

• Party members
• Labour-affiliated trade unions and other organisations
• Elected AMs, MPs and the party's one MEP for Wales.

Members voted by ranking the candidates in order of preference on the ballot papers.
If one candidate has more than 50% of the vote after the first round of counting, the candidate with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated and their second preferences transferred to the remaining two to decide the winner.

* just watch Facebook profiles, groups, and blogs disappear overnight.

Posted by Miss Wagstaff at 08:32  

Labels: , , , , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

BBC UK Politics

Loading...

BBC Welsh Politics

Loading...

WalesOnline

Loading...

Welsh Political News

Loading...

UK News from Times Online

Loading...

Telegraph Politics

Loading...

Copyright

Words © The Author [Posted by...] 2007 2008 2009 2010. Comments © their authors.

Disclaimer

This is a personal blog - any views expressed are not those of the authors' employer(s), or organisation(s) they are involved with or represent.

Comments posted by readers of this blog do not necessarily reflect the views of the authors.

We don't accept any responsibility for the content of any blogs or websites linked from this site. Links exist to provide a wider experience of politics and life on the internet or to reciprocate for links on this blog.

For further information please refer to our Terms and Conditions.
Copyright © Miss Wagstaff Presents 2007 2008 2009 2010
No part of the content or the blog may be reproduced without prior written permission.

  © Blogger template 'Perfection' by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  