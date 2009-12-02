Thought of the Moment... Carwynista

Wednesday, 2 December 2009

A Changing Wales, and at a Faster Pace?

Not only is Wikipedia showing that Welsh Labour leader and First Minister designate Carwyn Jones is a Rt Hon, and before even becoming First Minister, but I also discover that the Welsh media is abundant with absent script, short sentenced 'new' Welsh speaking AMs who have taken the opportunity to step out into the sunshine for the first time since Autumn has ended and Winter has begun.

Please form an orderly queue before a warm Winter chat and confirmation on the FM's balcony.

Looking back, what surprises me? A large and more than generous donation to the campaign. How desperate can one person be? Surprise? On second thought, no!

4 comments:

Anonymous 3 December 2009 at 12:14  

A good investment by the Rhondda Chameleon - £1300 to secure a £30,000 annual pay rise as a Cabinet minister has got to be a good bet.

Anonymous 3 December 2009 at 18:52  

His loyalties lie elsewhere. His ambition is so great that he was always going to back the likely winner.

Anonymous 4 December 2009 at 19:20  

They'll all be out on their ar*e when the tories get in. I feel the coming of a rainbow coalition bayside.

Jack 8 December 2009 at 06:54  

All the world is changing so fast.

Let's pray.

