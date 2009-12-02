Thought of the Moment... Carwynista
A Changing Wales, and at a Faster Pace?
Not only is Wikipedia showing that Welsh Labour leader and First Minister designate Carwyn Jones is a Rt Hon, and before even becoming First Minister, but I also discover that the Welsh media is abundant with absent script, short sentenced 'new' Welsh speaking AMs who have taken the opportunity to step out into the sunshine for the first time since Autumn has ended and Winter has begun.
Please form an orderly queue before a warm Winter chat and confirmation on the FM's balcony.
Looking back, what surprises me? A large and more than generous donation to the campaign. How desperate can one person be? Surprise? On second thought, no!
4 comments:
A good investment by the Rhondda Chameleon - £1300 to secure a £30,000 annual pay rise as a Cabinet minister has got to be a good bet.
His loyalties lie elsewhere. His ambition is so great that he was always going to back the likely winner.
They'll all be out on their ar*e when the tories get in. I feel the coming of a rainbow coalition bayside.
All the world is changing so fast.
Let's pray.
