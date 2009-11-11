Wednesday, 11 November 2009

EU [leaders] to decide top jobs next week

The EU will hold a special summit on 19 November to decide the new top jobs of EU president and foreign policy chief.

"The extra informal summit... will take the form of a working dinner in Brussels," a spokesman for the Swedish EU presidency said.

The appointments will be made by the leaders of the 27 member states, by a qualified majority vote.

Belgium's Prime Minister, Herman van Rompuy, has emerged as a frontrunner for the post of EU president.

THE PRESIDENT'S ROLE

  • Chosen by 27 member states by qualified majority vote
  • Two-and-a-half-year term
  • Can be re-elected once
  • Chairs EU summits
  • Drives forward the work of EU Council of Ministers
  • Facilitates cohesion and consensus
  • Represents the EU on the world stage

Oh, and the other important new post of High Representative for Foreign Affairs, of which two have already ruled themselves out. Whoever gets that job will also become vice president of the European Commission.

Posted by Miss Wagstaff at 19:30  

Labels: , ,

1 comments:

Quiet_Man 11 November 2009 at 20:51  

Oooh do we get a vote on that?

Thought not, I'll get me coat.......

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

BBC UK Politics

Loading...

BBC Welsh Politics

Loading...

WalesOnline

Loading...

Welsh Political News

Loading...

UK News from Times Online

Loading...

Telegraph Politics

Loading...

Copyright

Words © The Author [Posted by...] 2007 2008 2009 2010. Comments © their authors.

Disclaimer

This is a personal blog - any views expressed are not those of the authors' employer(s), or organisation(s) they are involved with or represent.

Comments posted by readers of this blog do not necessarily reflect the views of the authors.

We don't accept any responsibility for the content of any blogs or websites linked from this site. Links exist to provide a wider experience of politics and life on the internet or to reciprocate for links on this blog.

For further information please refer to our Terms and Conditions.
Copyright © Miss Wagstaff Presents 2007 2008 2009 2010
No part of the content or the blog may be reproduced without prior written permission.

  © Blogger template 'Perfection' by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  