EU [leaders] to decide top jobs next week

The EU will hold a special summit on 19 November to decide the new top jobs of EU president and foreign policy chief.



"The extra informal summit... will take the form of a working dinner in Brussels," a spokesman for the Swedish EU presidency said.



The appointments will be made by the leaders of the 27 member states, by a qualified majority vote.



Belgium's Prime Minister, Herman van Rompuy, has emerged as a frontrunner for the post of EU president.



THE PRESIDENT'S ROLE



Chosen by 27 member states by qualified majority vote

Two-and-a-half-year term

Can be re-elected once

Chairs EU summits

Drives forward the work of EU Council of Ministers

Facilitates cohesion and consensus

Represents the EU on the world stage

Oh, and the other important new post of High Representative for Foreign Affairs, of which two have already ruled themselves out. Whoever gets that job will also become vice president of the European Commission.