The Voice of Unemployed Reasoning
Unemployment in Wales has risen sharply in the three months between July and September, latest figures indicate.
The Welsh jobless total increased by 14,000, more than half the increase for the UK as a whole, to 125,000.
It was the second consecutive three month period when Wales lost more jobs than any other UK nation or region.
Over to the comforting bureaucratic soul of WAG:
The Welsh Assembly Government said the quarterly rise was "disappointing" but a spokesperson said it did not reflect the trend over the year.
0 comments:
Post a Comment