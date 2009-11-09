Foreign Office to cut 100 vital jobs
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) have been criticised for their proposal to cut the jobs of 100 British diplomats serving in some of the most sensitive parts of the world.
The FCO's plans will remove up to 134 UK civil servants serving as management officers in UK embassies around the globe and replace them with staff recruited locally. Management Officers are responsible for the oversight of embassy staffing, finances, property and security.
Localisation if staff is planned in approximately 50 countries, including Iran, Iraq, Russia, China and Nigeria, where the FCO plans to recruit staff to manage day-to-day running of UK embassies.
The current roles and duties include dealing with security risks and a threat of espionage and organised crime.
It appears that someone [Ministers] needs to be asking questions!
Staff recruited locally, does that reduce the cost of running an embassy.
