The friend or foe debate

The final Labour party debate between the three candidates hoping to succeed Rhodri Morgan as leader in Wales will take place in Cardiff later.



The winner, announced in December, will also become Welsh First Minister.



Health Minister Edwina Hart, Counsel General Carwyn Jones and and AM Huw Lewis will argue their case before party members at Cardiff County Hall.



The three candidates can also be seen going head-to-head on Dragon's Eye on BBC One Wales tonight.



Voting by Welsh Labour members, local parties, affiliated groups, MPs, AMs and its MEP ends on 26 November.



The victor is due to be declared at around 1600 GMT on Tuesday, 1 December.



But the winner will have to wait around a week after that before her or she is confirmed as head of the Welsh Assembly Government.



The Labour hustings meeting, following four previous events in Rhyl, Narberth, Newport and Swansea, is not open to the wider public or media.



A television audience will also be able to see them taking part in the BBC Wales debate in front of a public audience later on Thursday night. The programme was recorded on Wednesday.



Dragon's Eye Debates, chaired by Betsan Powys, is broadcast at 2245 BST on Thursday BBC One Wales.